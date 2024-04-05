Congress manifesto: Employment-linked incentive scheme for corporates to win tax credits

Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Congress party said that it would introduce a new employment-linked incentive (ELI) scheme for corporates as part of its promises to tackle the issue of unemployment. It also promised to fill the 30 lakh vacancies in central government and others, as well as amend the laws to make the workplace safer for women workers. It reiterated its promise to scrap the Agnipath Scheme and resume normal hiring process for the armed forces.

Related Articles

“Create a new employment-linked incentive (ELI) Scheme for corporates to win tax credits for additional hiring against regular, quality jobs,” said Congress in its manifesto for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Congress promised to fill the 30 lakh vacancies in sanctioned posts at various levels in the central government, teaching and non-teaching posts in central educational institutions, as well as posts of doctors, nurses, paramedics and other supporting staff in central government medical institutions, and vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

They promised to publish a job calendar for each department, institution and public body with details of vacancies and timelines to fill the vacancies. They promised to abolish the Agnipath Scheme and resume normal recruitment strength in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

Congress, in their Lok Sabha elections 2024 manifesto, promised to appoint a second ASHA worker in all villages with a population exceeding 2,500, double the number of Anganwadi workers and create an additional 14 lakh jobs, launch a strategic mining programme to explore and mine rare earths and critical minerals, creating 1.5 crore jobs for unskilled and skilled workers in the mineral-rich states, and launch an urban employment programme guaranteeing work for the urban poor in reconstruction and renewal of infrastructure.

The party said it would provide jobs for low-education, low-skilled youth by launching a Water Bodies Restoration Programme and a Wasteland Regeneration Programme. These programs would be implemented through village panchayats and municipalities.

Congress also proposed establishing a non-profit society, involving state governments, universities and business organisations to establish at least one Skills Training Institute in each district. These would skill-up the youth in the age group 18-29 years through short- and long-term courses.

It promised to incentivise corporates to use CSR funds for skill training, and incentivise panchayats to establish and maintain solar grids for power generation and create jobs at the panchayats level.

“Amend the laws to make workplaces safer for women workers and with facilities for care of small children. Facilitate travel to such workplaces,” said Congress in its Lok Sabha election 2024 manifesto.