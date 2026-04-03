Raghav Chadha’s net worth: How much does the AAP politician earn

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha is back in the spotlight following his removal as the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. While the political development has triggered internal friction — Chadha alleging he was being stopped from raising public issues and AAP claiming he deviated from party priorities — the episode has also renewed focus on his financial journey and net worth.

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Raghav Chadha net worth

Raghav Chadha’s financial disclosures reflect a sharp contrast between his early political years and current estimated wealth. In 2019, when he contested the Lok Sabha elections from South Delhi, Chadha declared movable assets of just over ₹16 lakh and no immovable assets. His reported annual income stood at ₹2.19 lakh, as per his affidavit.

By 2020, after winning the Delhi Assembly election from Rajinder Nagar, his declared net worth rose to around ₹19.97 lakh, still without any immovable property.

In 2022, upon entering the Rajya Sabha, Chadha reported movable assets worth approximately ₹37 lakh, including ₹30,000 in cash and over ₹6 lakh in bonds and shares. He also owned a Maruti Swift Dzire valued at ₹1.32 lakh, with no immovable assets declared.

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However, broader estimates place Raghav Chadha’s net worth at around ₹30–35 crore as of 2024. This increase is attributed to multiple income streams, investments, and professional earnings over time.

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Income sources

According to Iconic Honors, Chadha’s wealth accumulation can be linked to a mix of political income and his professional background:

Parliamentary Salary: Estimated at ₹12–15 lakh annually

Chartered Accountant Career: Early stints at firms like Deloitte and Grant Thornton

Investments: Market-linked instruments contributing to wealth growth

Other Assets: Financial holdings and potential long-term investments

Career timeline and key roles

Chadha’s rise within AAP has been both rapid and strategically significant:

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2012: Joined AAP as a volunteer during the India Against Corruption movement

2013-2014: Served as campaign manager for AAP in Delhi elections

2015: Appointed advisor to the Delhi government, focusing on financial and policy matters

2017–2022: MLA from Rajinder Nagar, handling constituency development and legislative work

2018-2022: Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, overseeing financial accountability

2020-2022: National spokesperson for AAP, managing media communication

2022-Present: Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) from Punjab

2023: Member of a Parliamentary Standing Committee, contributing to policy review

2026: AAP writes to the Rajya Sabha secretariat seeking the removal of Raghav Chadha

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Education and Background

Born on November 11, 1988, in New Delhi, Chadha comes from a middle-class background. He completed his B.Com from Delhi University, qualified as a Chartered Accountant from ICAI, and later pursued an LL.B. from Delhi University. He also attended an executive programme in public policy at the London School of Economics.

Personal life and profile

Chadha married actor Parineeti Chopra in September 2023, adding to his public visibility. At 38, he remains one of the younger faces in Indian politics, combining financial expertise with legislative responsibilities.

While his official disclosures suggest a modest asset base in earlier years, the sharp rise in estimated net worth underscores a broader financial trajectory shaped by professional credentials, political prominence, and investment exposure.

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Raghav Chadha's removal

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has written to the Rajya Sabha secretariat seeking the removal of Raghav Chadha as its deputy leader in the Upper House, sources said on Thursday. Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, is likely to be succeeded by fellow Punjab MP Ashok Mittal.

AAP currently has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha, including seven from Punjab and three from Delhi.

The development is part of internal decisions related to leadership roles within the party’s Rajya Sabha ranks. The party has not officially disclosed the reasons behind the proposed change.

Ashok Mittal’s appointment as deputy leader is expected to be formalised once it receives approval from the Rajya Sabha secretariat.