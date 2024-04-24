'Will reopen 700 Madrassas after winning polls,' says AIUDF's Badruddin Ajmal ahead of Phase 2 voting in Assam  

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of '400 paar' will never be a success and the INDIA bloc will go up. Ajmal, whose party is contesting 3 of 14 Lok Sabha seats, also said that he will re-open 700 Madrassas after winning the elections.

#WATCH | Assam: AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal says, "...PM Modi's dream of '400 paar' will never be a success... INDIA will go up and NDA will come down... We will reopen 700 Madrassas after winning the elections..." pic.twitter.com/iNMgB57AvR — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2024

The Assam government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has transformed and rebranded as many as 1281 madrasas across the state into Middle English (ME) schools. These schools are spread out across 21 districts within the state, predominantly in the lower Assam region and the districts of Barak Valley.

On Tuesday, Ajmal said he would approach the Supreme Court to challenge the Assam government's decision to close 750 Madrasas. "UP government announced to close Madrasas and the Supreme Court condemned them, with this reference, we will go Supreme Court and will get the order from there. The 750 Madrasas that were closed, we will open them through the SC," he said.

In an election rally in Nagaon, the AIUDF chief challenged Chief Minister Sarma stating that he would open 700 new madrassas once he becomes MP after winning the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. "After the Lok Sabha elections along with AIUDF MPs from Karimganj and Nagaon in Assam we will open 700 new madrassas...Himanta Biswa Sarma listen...write in your diary, Badruddin Ajmal is coming to the parliament...700 madrassas we three brothers will open."

Voting for Assam's Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, and Kaliabor will be held on April 26.

Ajmal's AIUDF is contesting from Dhubri, Karimganj, and Nowgong.