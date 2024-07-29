'Will you run bulldozer here?' asks Akhilesh Yadav; Bansuri Swaraj says 'criminal negligence' by AAP caused coaching center deaths

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Monday sought to know whether the administration in Delhi will demolish the illegal structures in Old Rajinder Nagar, where three UPSC aspirants died by drowning in a basement of a coaching centre. "It's the responsibility of the officers to plan and provide NOCs (no objection certificate), the question is who all are responsible and what actions are being taken against them. It's not just a single case of illegal building, we are seeing it in Uttar Pradesh that illegal buildings are being bulldozed, will this government run a bulldozer here or not?" he asked while speaking in the Lok Sabha.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in the city and in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), which handles the civic issues in the national capital.

BJP MP from New Delhi Bansuri Swaraj blamed the Delhi government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the deaths of students. "Those students were in Delhi for the preparation of IAS examinations, but sadly I have to say that due to criminal negligence of Delhi government, those students have lost their lives."

Swaraj said the cause of death of these three students was the "utter and absolute apathy" of the ruling dispensation in Delhi. "For a decade, AAP has been enjoying power in Delhi, but not doing work for the people of Delhi. The MCD has been under AAP for the last 2 years and Delhi Jal Board is also under them."

The BJP leader said that the residents of Old Rajinder Nagar were continuously complaining to the local MLA, Councillor, and officers - "the MLA kept doing satire but didn't take any action".

Speaking on the shocking tragedy, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said there were a number of serious issues that needed to be addressed. "There is sadly a level of violations of basic norms when it comes to building codes, fire safety, flood safety, and so on, that is rampant in the city. The corporation also has responsibility. I have seen in the hands of a journalist a certificate of clearance issued on 9 July. The corporation allows these people to do what they're doing, saying they're in compliance."

Meanwhile, earth movers were today put into action to remove encroachment over drains in Old Rajinder Nagar.