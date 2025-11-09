Winter comes knocking early: IMD warns of temperature drop across north India, predicts rains down south

An early winter chill has set in across large parts of north and central India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that night temperatures will stay below normal for at least another week. The IMD said the mercury has dipped 4–7°C below average in several pockets of East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, while parts of south Punjab, south Haryana, and Delhi are also experiencing colder-than-usual nights. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions have been recorded in isolated parts of East Rajasthan, where night temperatures have slipped below 10°C.

The weather office said similar conditions are likely to prevail across northwest and adjoining central India, with minimum temperatures expected to remain 2–5°C below normal over the next six to seven days. The drop in temperature, officials said, is being driven by a western disturbance over north India and changing wind patterns.

While the north is in the grip of an early chill, southern India is preparing for widespread rain and thunderstorms. A trough extending from the southwest Bay of Bengal to central Kerala and a cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar are expected to bring light to moderate rain in most places, with isolated heavy showers over Tamil Nadu between November 8 and 9 and again from November 12 to 13, and over Kerala and Mahe between November 8 and 9. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely over Tamil Nadu till November 12 and over Kerala till November 10.

The IMD said minimum temperatures may fall by around 2°C in parts of Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh over the next two days, and by 2–4°C across eastern India over the next four days. No significant weather activity is expected in other parts of the country during the week.

In Delhi, the air has turned crisp as winter makes an early entrance. The IMD said clear skies will prevail until November 11, with shallow fog or smog during early mornings. Minimum temperatures are forecast between 9°C and 11°C, with maximum temperatures around 27°C to 29°C — both slightly below normal. On Saturday morning, visibility at Safdarjung airport dropped to 900 metres due to shallow fog before improving later in the day. Northwest winds reaching up to 20 kmph are expected to ease after sunset.

Delhiites can expect chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons through the coming days, with maximum temperatures staying 1–2°C below normal and minimums 2–4°C lower than usual. The pattern is likely to persist until early next week, giving residents a proper taste of winter after weeks of lingering humidity.

In Tamil Nadu, the IMD has advised farmers to harvest mature rice and groundnut crops only during clear weather and to ensure drainage in paddy, sugarcane, cotton, and maize fields to prevent waterlogging. Farmers are also urged to support banana plants with wooden poles to prevent lodging due to strong winds and keep harvested produce protected from rain. In East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, where cold wave conditions persist, light irrigation and mulching are recommended to shield crops from cold stress. Vegetable nurseries and young fruit plants should be covered with straw or polythene sheets to retain soil warmth.

Livestock owners in rain-hit regions have been advised to keep animals sheltered and fodder stored safely, while fish farmers have been told to install netting to avoid overflow losses from heavy rain.

According to the IMD, the twin weather systems — the western disturbance over north India and the trough across the Bay of Bengal — will continue to influence the country’s weather pattern in the coming days. The agency cautioned that forecast accuracy may reduce over longer periods and urged the public to act promptly on orange and red warnings, especially in vulnerable or hilly regions.

For Delhi and much of north India, the lingering humidity has finally given way to crisp, cool air. As the north settles into an early winter chill, the south braces for another spell of heavy rain and thunder.