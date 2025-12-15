Winter fog disrupts Delhi Airport, over 60 flights cancelled and hundreds delayed

Over 60 flights were cancelled, and more than 250 were delayed at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday as dense fog reduced visibility and disrupted early-morning operations, forcing airlines to issue advisories and passengers to brace for delays, according to PTI.

Several domestic carriers, including IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet, alerted passengers to possible disruptions as visibility dropped sharply. The fog marked the first major winter spell across the Delhi-NCR region, with its impact extending to multiple airports in North India.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Air India flights cancelled so far:

•AI2767 / 2768

•AI1787 / 1872

•AI1721 / 1837

•AI1701 / 1806

•AI1725 / 1860

•AI1745 / 1890

•AI1797 / 1838

•AI1703 / 1884

•AI2653 / 2808

•AI2469 / 2470

•AI866

•AI1737 / 1820

•AI1719 / 1844

•AI1785 / 1851

•AI2495 / 2496

•AI1715 / 1816

•AI3313 / 3314

•AI881 / 882

•AI2465 / 2880

Low visibility at Delhi Airport

By late morning, Delhi Airport reported that runway visibility had begun to improve, but cautioned that flight schedules could still face knock-on effects throughout the day.

IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, cancelled 36 departures from Delhi, along with several flights on other routes, citing adverse weather conditions.

Air India also scrapped 19 flights due to low visibility affecting operations across airlines. The carrier stated that foggy conditions in the capital had necessitated precautionary cancellations and that services would resume once it was safe to operate. The airline added that flights were cancelled in advance to reduce uncertainty for passengers.

Advertisement

Air India Express and Akasa Air issued similar advisories, warning travellers of possible delays and cancellations. The impact was not limited to Delhi alone; airports such as Bhopal and Silchar reported cancellations of flights linked to the capital as fog persisted through the morning hours.

MoCA issues advisory

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has issued a fog advisory for airports across North India, urging passengers to verify their flight status before heading to the terminals. It said air traffic control and airport teams were working continuously to minimise disruption.

Delhi Airport said flight operations remained affected due to dense fog, but ground staff were coordinating with airlines and other stakeholders to assist passengers across terminals. Earlier, airport authorities clarified that while operations were continuing, aircraft not equipped with advanced CAT III landing systems could face delays or cancellations.

Advertisement

CAT III systems allow aircraft to land safely in extremely low visibility conditions, such as dense fog, a critical capability during Delhi’s winter months.