Winter Session of Parliament to commence on Nov 25, end on Dec 20

The Winter Session of Parliament is set to commence on November 25 and will continue until December 20, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju. He made this announcement on Tuesday.

A special event to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution will take place in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan on November 26, which is observed as Constitution Day.

“Hon’ble President, on the recommendation of Government of India, has approved the proposal for summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Winter Session, 2024 from 25th November to 20th December, 2024 (subject to exigencies of parliamentary business). On 26th November, 2024 (Constitution Day), 75th Anniversary of the adoption of Constitution, the event would be celebrated in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan,” announced Kiren Rijiju.

The Joint Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill is anticipated to present its report to Parliament on November 29, provided it adheres to the deadline established in the previous session.

The government could also introduce the One Nation One Election bill, apart from the Waqf Amendment Bill, which is currently under the JPC review.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently indicated One Nation One Election, stating, "We are now working towards One Nation One Election, which will strengthen India's democracy, give optimum outcome of India's resources and the country will gain new momentum in achieving the dream of a developed India. Today, India is moving towards One Nation One Civil Code that is a Secular Civil Code.”