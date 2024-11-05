Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sharad Pawar may retire from Parliamentary politics, says in Baramati 'need to think of next 30 years'

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In a major announcement ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra assembly election, veteran politician and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar hinted that he might be stepping away from Parliamentary politics. Addressing a gathering in Baramati, Pawar revealed that his current term in the Rajya Sabha has about 18 months left, suggesting he may not seek re-election.

“I will have to think whether to go in Rajya Sabha again or not,” Pawar, now 84, stated. The potential departure of Sharad Pawar from the national political arena could raise questions about the future of the NCP’s influence in Maharashtra and India at large. Although, on multiple occasions, both Pawar and his daughter, Supriya Sule, have not ruled out merging the NCP with that of the Congress eventually.

But Pawar's decision to step away from politics could also mark the start of the rise of his grandnephew, Yugendra. He will be challenging Ajit Pawar in Baramati’s upcoming assembly election on November 20. Pawar’s presence underscored the high stakes of this election, especially as the party grapples with leadership shifts and political rivalries.

A central figure in Maharashtra and Indian politics for over five decades, Sharad Pawar’s possible exit from the Rajya Sabha could reshape the state’s political landscape. Analysts speculate that his departure would open a new chapter for the NCP, creating room for emerging leaders to take the reins in Maharashtra’s evolving political scene. Pawar’s recent statements have only fueled further interest among party members and supporters, eager to understand his long-term vision and strategy.

In his speech, Pawar acknowledged Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s contributions to Baramati but emphasized the need for a fresh face to lead the region forward. "Ajit Pawar has worked in this region for 25 to 30 years, and there’s no doubt about his contributions,” he said. However, Pawar stressed, "Now, it's time to prepare for the future. We need to groom leadership that will work for the next 30 years.” He added that he has always championed new leadership, offering opportunities for others to step up.

Pawar reflected on his long-standing connection with Baramati, reminding the audience of his years of service to the region and the responsibilities he eventually entrusted to Ajit Pawar. "You have made me the Chief Minister not once or twice but four times. In 1967, you elected me, and I worked here for 25 years before moving to focus on Maharashtra’s broader needs,” he said.

Sharad Pawar’s address also shed light on recent family dynamics in the political arena. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, his daughter, Supriya Sule, secured a victory in Baramati, defeating Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar. Now, with Yugendra Pawar – Ajit’s nephew – entering the fray, Pawar acknowledged the familial nature of these contests. He remarked that while these political clashes within the family could be challenging, they reflect the complex political landscape in Maharashtra.

Without naming names, Sharad Pawar subtly criticized Ajit Pawar’s ambitions, cautioning against monopolizing power. "If someone keeps saying he will take everything, people may not say anything, but they will disapprove," he noted, hinting at potential discontent within the party.

Although Pawar expressed that he hadn’t recently campaigned in the region, he voiced his gratitude for the ongoing support from the people of Baramati, saying they had never let him down.

Pawar, a stalwart in Indian politics, has had an illustrious career spanning over five decades. A seasoned leader and founder of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Pawar has been a central figure in Maharashtra’s political landscape and a prominent voice in national politics. He first entered the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1967 at the age of 27, representing the Baramati constituency, and quickly ascended the ranks. Over the years, he has held numerous critical positions, including serving as Maharashtra's Chief Minister four times and holding key portfolios at the national level.

Pawar has been a part of Parliamentary politics for nearly 30 years, serving multiple terms in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He became a Union Minister for the first time in the 1980s and later held pivotal positions, such as Minister of Defence and Minister of Agriculture. His tenure as Agriculture Minister, from 2004 to 2014, was particularly notable for his focus on agrarian reforms and food security initiatives.

Despite his age, Pawar remains an influential leader with an extensive network across political parties. His potential exit from Parliament could mark the end of an era and significantly impact Maharashtra’s political landscape as it looks toward the 2024 assembly elections.

