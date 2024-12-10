One Nation One Election soon? Bill likely in this Parliament session: Sources

The government is likely to bring the One Country One Election Bill in this session or the next session. The cabinet has approved the report of the former President Ram Nath Kovind-led committee on the Bill.

The Bill may be sent to a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) for detailed discussion as the government wants to reach a consensus on this bill, India Today reported citing sources.

In order to ensure detailed discussions with all the stakeholders, the JPC will hold discussions with representatives of all political parties and Speakers of all the State Assemblies can also be summoned.

Besides this, the government will also seek the opinions of intellectuals from across the country and common people. The benefits and ways to conduct One Nation One Election will be discussed in detail.

In order to implement One Nation One Election, at least 6 bills will have to be passed to amend the Constitution and the government would need a two-thirds majority in the Parliament.

How do numbers stack up for NDA in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha?

At present, the NDA has simple majority in both the houses of the parliament. Proving two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha could, however, be a challenge for the NDA.

In Rajya Sabha, the NDA has 112 of the total 245 seats whereas the Opposition INDIA bloc has 85 seats. For a two-thirds majority in the Upper House, the government needs at least 164 votes.

In the Lok Sabha, the NDA has 292 of the total 545 seats. The two-thirds majority mark rests at 364. While the government has been pushing for One Nation One Election as a way to save time, money and effort on conducting elections repeatedly.

Govt vs Opposition on ONOE

The government has also argued that due to the Model Code of Conduct before the elections, all brakes are put on developmental works. The Opposition, on the other hand, has repeatedly decried the idea as being impractical, undemocratic and unconstitutional.

The INDIA bloc contends that simultaneous elections could bring up multiple challenges for the Election Commission, causing interference in governance and weakening of federal principles.

Kovind Committee recommendations

The panel, chaired by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind, suggested that the first step towards simultaneous polls is to synchronise elections for Lok Sabha and state assemblies. After this, Municipal and Panchayat elections will be aligned with polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies and held within 100 days.

It also stated that post the general election, the President would issue a notification on the date on which the Lok Sabha house convenes as an 'appointed date'. Any new state assemblies formed after this will have a shortened term to match the next general elections.

The Kovind Committee also recommended that in case of a hung assembly or no-confidence motion, fresh elections will be held but the new term will last only till the next scheduled general elections.

(With inputs from Himanshu Mishra)