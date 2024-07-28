'Work of absolute mediocrity': Designer Tarun Tahiliani gets slammed for 'embarrassing' Olympic outfits for India

A massive uproar has erupted over the Indian contingent's outfit for the Paris Olympics 2024 designed by famous designer Tarun Tahiliani. He designed sarees for the women's contingent, while traditional 'kata-pyjama' for the men. However, several personalities took to social media to express their disappointment at the quality of fabric and poor design for the Indian contingent.

Jwala Gutta, Indian badminton player and Arjuna awardee, said the garments made for the Indian contingent have been a huge disappointment. "First not all girls know how to wear a saree...why didn’t the designer use this common sense and make a pre-draped saree (which is in current trend). The girls looked uncomfortable the blouse was of a bad fit."

Gutta said the colour and the print were so opposite of beautiful Indian. There was an opportunity, she said, for the designer to display the art of India's culture through embroidery or hand paint. "It was a work of absolute mediocrity and looked shabby," she said, adding that she really hopes the sports family stops compromising on quality for sportspersons' looks on court and off court.

After not much of thinking..

The garments which was made for the Indian contingent participating in Olympics this time has been a huge disappointment!! (Especially when the designer was announced I had huge expectations)

— Gutta Jwala 💙 (@Guttajwala) July 28, 2024

Jai Anant Dehadrai, a lawyer in the Supreme Court, said the Tarun Tahiliani-designed outfits were a "total embarrassment - even more shameful is the unabashed promotion of his own commercial logo on the uniforms". He said this was "unacceptable" and the "bureaucrats responsible should have invited traditional Indian designers and weavers to come up with the best of Indian textiles and design for our sportspersons - not this unimaginative, and tacky rubbish."

The Tarun Tahiliani designed outfits for the Indian Olympic contingent are a total embarrassment - even more shameful is the unabashed promotion of his own commercial logo on the uniforms.



— Jai Anant Dehadrai (@jai_a_dehadrai) July 28, 2024

Dr Nandita Iyer, an author and health columnist, too blasted the designer, saying she had seen better sarees sold in Mumbai streets for Rs 200 than the ceremonial uniforms he had 'designed'. "Cheap polyester-like fabric, Ikat PRINT (!!!), tricolors thrown together with no imagination. Did you outsource it to an intern or come up with it in the last 3 minutes before the deadline? Such a disgrace to the rich weaving culture and history of India."

Iyer shared the "stunning ceremonial uniforms" of Mongolia, South Korea, Monaco, and Nigeria as an example. She said a plain off-white khadi saree or suit with blouses/jackets from the state's textile from which the athlete hails would have looked a million times more graceful.

Hello Tarun Tahiliani!

I have seen better Sarees sold in Mumbai streets for Rs.200 than these ceremonial uniforms you’ve ‘designed’.

Cheap polyester like fabric, Ikat PRINT (!!!), tricolors thrown together with no imagination

July 27, 2024

Another social media user said that Tahiliani's outfit design was "crap and should have been disqualified for lacking any merit". The user said that participants in actual Olympic events have to meet such standards as time etc. "Tahiliani didn't meet even a kindergarten child's drawing standards!"