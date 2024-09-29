‘World can’t be fatalistic’: Jaishankar warns UN on Ukraine, Gaza conflicts; asks when will Pakistan vacate occupied Indian territory

The world cannot be fatalistic about the continuation of violence on a large scale, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned on Saturday, asserting that the international community seeks urgent solutions to the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Gaza.

The UN has always maintained that peace and development go hand-in-hand, yet when challenges to one have emerged, due regard has not been given to the other, Jaishankar said in his address to the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

He said economic implications for the weak and vulnerable need to be highlighted.

“But we must also recognise that conflicts themselves must be resolved. The world cannot be fatalistic about the continuation of violence on a large scale, no more than be impervious to its broader consequences. Whether it is the war in Ukraine or the conflict in Gaza, the international community seeks urgent solutions. These sentiments must be acknowledged and acted upon,” Jaishankar said.

He said the UN is a testament to the agreed principles and shared objectives of the world order, and respect for international law and commitments are among the foremost in that regard.

“If we are to ensure global security and stability, then it is essential that those who seek to lead set the right example. Nor can we countenance egregious violations of our basic tenets,” Jaishankar said.

Slams Pakistan for its ‘karma’

The EAM in his address said Pakistan’s cross-border terrorism will never succeed and its actions will “certainly have consequences”, stressing that it is ‘karma’ that the country’s ills are now consuming its own society.

In his address to the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar also said that the issue to be resolved between India and Pakistan is now only the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan, and the abandonment of its long-standing attachment to terrorism.

“Many countries get left behind due to circumstances beyond their control, but some make conscious choices with disastrous consequences. A premier example is our neighbour, Pakistan,” he said. “Today we see the ills it (Pakistan) sought to visit on others consume its own society. It can't blame the world. This is only karma.”

Jaishankar said Pakistan’s cross border terrorism policy will never succeed, and it can have no expectation of impunity.

“On the contrary, actions will certainly have consequences. The issue to be resolved between us is now only the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan, and, of course, the abandonment of Pakistan's long-standing attachment to terrorism,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)