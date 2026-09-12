Xi Jinping in Delhi: Why China's armoured state limousine was covered in black?

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Xi Jinping's state limousine at BRICS Summit

The N701 is not a regular showroom model and is derived from the firm's L5 limousine. It is a bespoke state limousine from Hongqi, the luxury marque whose name translates to "Red Banner", and it has previously accompanied Xi on overseas trips including Egypt, the United States, Russia and Hong Kong.

Reports suggest that only around 50 units may be built over the coming decade, reserved strictly for official state duties. Hongqi has not disclosed full technical specifications, which is standard practice for any head-of-state vehicle, but the car is believed to measure roughly 5.5 metres in length and share some underlying design lineage with Hongqi's L5 limousine, the same model used during PM Modi's 2025 visit to China.

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Why the limousine was covered in black

Covering official vehicles during overseas visits is usually linked to protection, security and transport protocols. Presidential cars are often shipped separately when a head of state travels abroad, and heavy-duty covers or protective tarpaulins may be used while the vehicles are unloaded from cargo aircraft, moved across airport premises or carried on flatbed transporters.

The covers help shield the vehicles from dust, weather and accidental scratches, while ensuring they remain in pristine condition before use. In the case of highly secure state vehicles, reducing unnecessary exposure during transit can also form part of wider logistical and security arrangements.

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Hongqi N701 features and protection details

The N701 is reportedly fitted with 21-inch bulletproof wheels, bulletproof glass and reinforced external armour plating. Some reports suggest it can withstand small explosive devices and includes an air-compression system to guard against chemical attacks. Power reportedly comes from a 6.0-litre V12 engine producing around 408 hp.

Founded in 1958, Hongqi has long been tied to Chinese state occasions rather than everyday consumer use, though the brand has since expanded into saloons, SUVs and EVs. The N701, however, remains its clearest link to that original state role.

How the Hongqi N701 compares with the US President's Beast

Comparisons have inevitably been drawn to "The Beast", the armoured limousine that carries the US President, which reportedly offers similar protection levels. The Beast is known to carry stores of blood matching the president's type for medical emergencies, alongside a hermetically sealed cabin against chemical attacks, run-flat tyres, night-vision equipment, smoke screens and oil slick deployment as anti-ambush measures.

According to NBC, its armour combines aluminium, ceramic and steel, with walls roughly eight inches thick and windows five inches thick. The vehicle also functions as a mobile command centre, fitted with encrypted satellite communications linking directly to the White House, the Pentagon and US Strategic Command, and reportedly supports access to classified systems including nuclear command authorisation codes.

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Whether the Hongqi N701 matches this level of integration remains unconfirmed. Its expected presence at the BRICS summit, however, has brought renewed attention to a distinctly Chinese-built limousine and China's approach to leadership security alongside Xi Jinping's visit to New Delhi.

