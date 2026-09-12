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Armoured, airtight, unstoppable: How Putin and Xi travel in impenetrable luxury in BRICS 2026

Armoured, airtight, unstoppable: How Putin and Xi travel in impenetrable luxury in BRICS 2026

Rolling out of secretive production facilities, these ultra-armoured leviathans function as mobile command centers, engineered to endure high-calibre gunfire, roadside explosive blasts, and localized chemical warfare. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 12, 2026 10:40 AM IST
Armoured, airtight, unstoppable: How Putin and Xi travel in impenetrable luxury in BRICS 2026These ultra-armoured leviathans function as mobile command centers, engineered to endure high-calibre gunfire, roadside explosive blasts, and localised chemical warfare.

As world leaders gather on the BRICS Summit 2026 stage, every detail of their transport is designed to withstand absolute chaos. Beyond the police escorts and tactical sweeps on the streets of New Delhi, the true core of their security lies in the very vehicles carrying them.

For Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, national pride and extreme defensive engineering converge on four wheels. Their custom-built state limousines — Russia’s Aurus Senat and China’s Hongqi N701 — are far more than mere displays of high-end luxury.

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Rolling out of secretive production facilities, these ultra-armoured leviathans function as mobile command centers, engineered to endure high-calibre gunfire, roadside explosive blasts, and localised chemical warfare.

Russia's Aurus Senat: Kremlin’s rolling bunker 

Developed under the "Kortezh" project by Russia’s Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute (NAMI), the Aurus Senat made its debut during Putin’s 2018 inauguration, officially replacing his former Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard Pullman.

Built to the stringent standards of the Federal Protective Service (FSO), the presidential vehicle blends a classical aesthetic with heavy military-grade defensive capability.

The Senat features VR8/VR10-level ballistic protection, wrapping occupants in a reinforced steel shell that can comfortably withstand sniper fire, armor-piercing rounds, and grenade blasts.

Its multi-layer bulletproof glass measures approximately six centimeters in thickness, designed to absorb direct hits without shattering inward. Heavy run-flat tires fitted on reinforced wheels ensure the car retains full mobility even if completely deflated or punctured.

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Under the hood sits a hybrid-assisted 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, delivering roughly 598 horsepower and 880 Nm of torque. The powertrain enables the heavy, multi-ton vehicle to accelerate rapidly away from danger zones.

Inside, the cabin functions as an isolated communications hub, keeping Putin constantly linked to command networks regardless of location.

China's Hongqi N701: The shielded dragon 

China’s head of state travels in the Hongqi N701, an exclusive, highly classified state vehicle manufactured by FAW Group under the historic Hongqi ("Red Flag") badge. Measuring over 5.5 meters in length, the custom vehicle is produced in exceptionally low volumes, strictly reserved for official state duties.

While technical specifications remain tightly guarded state secrets, reports indicate the N701 features heavy armor plating capable of stopping high-velocity projectiles and surviving small explosive devices beneath the chassis. The windows feature heavy bulletproof glass, matched with 21-inch reinforced wheels carrying run-flat military tires.

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Crucially, the N701 is engineered to counter non-conventional attacks. The passenger compartment includes an onboard air-compression and filtration system that creates positive internal pressure, sealing out external air to defend against biological or chemical agents.

Under its long hood, the N701 is reported to house a 6.0-litre V12 engine generating around 408 horsepower, providing ample torque for the massive body.

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Published on: Sep 12, 2026 10:32 AM IST
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