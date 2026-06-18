YEIDA to new manufacturing hubs: Why India's Tier-2 cities are emerging as employment engines

India's Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are increasingly becoming key employment centres, with industrial corridors, infrastructure upgrades and private investments helping transform smaller urban centres into engines of economic growth.

Experts say the trend is creating jobs beyond metropolitan areas while generating ripple effects across local businesses, transport networks and supply chains.

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Government-led initiatives and rising manufacturing investments are encouraging companies to expand beyond major cities, creating fresh opportunities in emerging regions, according to Ashutosh Gupta, Director of Sales & Marketing at Summercool Home Appliances Ltd.

"With improved infrastructure, better connectivity, industrial corridors, and a stronger ease of doing business environment in place, many of these cities are now turning into attractive places for manufacturing and industrial investments," Gupta said.

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As industries establish operations in these regions, the benefits go beyond factory floors. Employment generation extends to ancillary sectors such as logistics, warehousing, transportation, retail and skill development, creating a multiplier effect for local economies.

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"As industries start putting their operations in emerging regions, the advantages don't just stop at direct job creation, as they also extend to local supply chains, retail, transport, and skill development," Gupta added.

YEIDA corridor

Uttar Pradesh is among the states witnessing this transformation. Industrial clusters such as the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) corridor have attracted growing investments and are expected to generate lakhs of direct and indirect jobs.

According to Gupta, such developments demonstrate how industrial expansion can act as a catalyst for broader economic momentum rather than concentrating growth in a handful of metropolitan centres.

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"Uttar Pradesh is lately seeing this kind of movement, with increased investments in industrial pockets such as the YEIDA corridor. It is expected to bring about lakhs of jobs, direct as well as indirect, and it really shows how industrial expansion can work like a catalyst for local economic momentum," he said.

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Experts believe bringing employment opportunities closer to people's hometowns could gradually reduce migration pressures and improve quality of life in smaller cities.

Growth Hubs

Tarun Anand, Founder and Chancellor of Universal AI University, said the rise of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as employment hubs is fostering a more balanced growth model for the country.

Cities including Indore, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Kochi, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam and Ahmedabad are increasingly emerging as centres for talent and innovation across sectors such as information technology, banking and financial services, manufacturing, retail and artificial intelligence.

"The changing scenario in India's job market is the rise of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as employment hubs that foster a more equitable growth model for India," Anand said.

He noted that employment creation in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities is growing at around 21-23% annually, compared with 14-15% in metropolitan areas. Job creation in non-metro locations has risen by 42%, significantly higher than the 19% increase seen in Tier-1 cities.

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Improving digital infrastructure, supportive government policies and the growing presence of businesses outside traditional hubs are accelerating the shift.

Beyond employment, the economic impact is being felt across multiple sectors. Reverse migration and rising disposable incomes are supporting growth in construction, healthcare, retail, hospitality and education, helping strengthen local economies.

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"When more opportunities are brought closer to home, Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities can help reduce migration pressure, improve everyday comfort, and reinforce regional economies gradually," Gupta said.

As India expands its manufacturing capabilities and economic activity spreads beyond major metros, experts believe smaller cities are poised to play an increasingly important role in driving inclusive growth and employment generation.

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