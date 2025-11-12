Yogi govt’s landmark step: Night shifts for Women approved with CCTV, Security, and Double Wages. Details here

In a landmark decision aimed at empowering women and modernizing workplace rules, the Uttar Pradesh government has permitted women to work night shifts in factories and establishments, including 29 categories of hazardous industries, provided they give written consent. The move is part of broader amendments to the Factories Act, 1948, intended to promote industrial growth, create more jobs, and improve workplace equality.

Under the new rules, employers must ensure strict safety measures for women working at night, including CCTV surveillance, deployment of security personnel, and safe transport. Women working night shifts will receive double wages, recognizing the additional commitment involved. They can work up to six consecutive days a week, with food and drinking water provided during shifts. Pregnant and breastfeeding women remain exempt from high-risk processes to safeguard their health.

The amendments also address working hours and overtime. The maximum allowable overtime for all employees has been increased from 75 to 144 hours per quarter, payable at double the regular rate. The state government now has the authority to extend daily working hours within prescribed limits and determine overtime rates to help factories manage exceptional workloads. These reforms aim to balance flexibility in working hours with worker protection.

Officials emphasized that night duties must be strictly voluntary. Women cannot be compelled to work night shifts, and refusal cannot lead to termination, salary reduction, or any form of penalty.

The government said the reforms are designed to empower women economically, ensure equal opportunities to work and earn, and modernize labor laws in line with Uttar Pradesh’s industrial growth goals. By combining higher pay, strict safety protocols, and extended work flexibility, the state aims to create a safer, fairer, and more inclusive workplace environment for women.