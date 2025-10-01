'You have failed to stop corruption': Mohandas Pai to Sitharaman after TN-based firm cites bribery, halts operations

Mohandas Pai, chairman of Aarin Capital and former CFO of Infosys, has criticised Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for failing to eliminate corruption at ports, following Tamil Nadu-based Wintrack Inc's decision to stop import and export operations over alleged harassment by Chennai Customs officials.

"Madame Sitharaman, this is not acceptable. You have failed to stamp out systemic corruption in our ports. Please stop this. You are our FM and our PM Narendra Modi had promised us corruption-free rule," Pai wrote on Wednesday, sharing Wintrack's announcement.

Advertisement

He further accused the government of inaction on what he called "tax terrorism," citing the government's own budget data. "You have also failed to stop TAX TERRORISM. Please see the table you yourself presented in your last budget. I hope you have seen it. Rs 30 lakh crore stuck up in tax disputes, Rs 15 crore said to be recoverable—~80%+ in last 5 years! Rs 15 lakh crore deemed non-recoverable—no assets, no assessee. Please act," Pai said, tagging @FinMinIndia.

Madame @nsitharaman this is not acceptable. You have failed to stamp out systemic corruption in our ports. Please stop this. You are our FM and our PM @narendramodi had promised us corruption free rule. You have also failed to stop TAX TERRORISM. Please see the table you yourself… https://t.co/kkksQqjG2z — Mohandas Pai (@TVMohandasPai) October 1, 2025

Wintrack Inc announced it would cease all import and export operations in India from October 1. In a public statement, the company cited "repeated and unjustified harassment by officials at Chennai Customs over the past 45 days" as the reason for its decision.

Advertisement

"Earlier this year, when we exposed instances of bribery, we faced retaliatory actions that have severely impacted our ability to conduct business," the company said. "Despite our best efforts, the sustained pressure has made it impossible to continue operations."

In a tweet, the company added: "For the past 45 days, Chennai Customs officials have relentlessly harassed us. After exposing their bribery practices twice this year, they retaliated, effectively crippling our operations and destroying our business in India. We deeply thank everyone who has supported us during these difficult times."

