'You have to treat us with sweets': PM Modi recalls reporters’ 2001 scoop on his Gujarat elevation

“Nothing is considered impossible in the world of news; our field reporters reach everywhere even in times of crisis and disasters,” Modi said.

Recalling his interactions with journalists over the years, the Prime Minister said he had witnessed significant changes in the way news was reported and consumed. “I have interacted with media and seen it evolve from days of press releases to Instagram reels,” he said.

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Modi then recounted how journalists had found out about his appointment as Gujarat chief minister in 2001. “Last month marked 25 years since I took over as the head of the government. I remember it very clearly. I still wonder what it is about you people that always manages to catch us off guard... At that time, hardly anyone knew about it. Only two or four senior people in the party were aware. I used to spend most of my time here at 11 Ashoka Road. One day, an entire group of journalists barged into my room.”

“Normally, journalists would never do that to me, but on that particular day, they simply walked in. There used to be a women’s brigade among them, which wielded considerable influence. They demanded, ‘You have to treat us with sweets.’ I asked, ‘What are we celebrating? Why should I distribute sweets?’ They replied, ‘You are going to Gujarat. You are going to become the Chief Minister.’”

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“I told them I had no idea about it. But they insisted, ‘We all know it. You are lying.’ Very few people actually knew about the decision, yet this entire group of journalists had somehow found out. Anyway, their information turned out to be correct. It was quite difficult for me to respond to them at the time. But what made me really happy was that when I took oath in 2001, many of my journalist friends came to attend the ceremony at their own expense and made their own arrangements. They did not come there to report the event, but out of affection, friendship and a sense of personal connection,” he said.