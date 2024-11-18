Delhi pollution: Air quality worsens to ‘severe plus’ category; all stations record AQI of over 450

Delhi air pollution: The air quality in the national capital has worsened with the air quality index (AQI) reading reaching a mark of 483, which is in the ‘severe plus’ category. An AQI of 450 and above is categorised as ‘severe plus’. All the stations for SAFAR-India recorded AQIs of at least 450.

Related Articles

Dwarka Sector 8 station marked a reading of 500 AQI on Monday morning, as per SAFAR-India.

According to SAFAR-India, Anand Vihar recorded a reading of 487 AQI, while Ashok Vihar station marked 495 AQI, Bawana 495, Burari Crossing 463, Mathura Road 488, IGI Airport 494, ITO 462, Jahangirpuri 486, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 475, Lodhi Road 472, Mandir Marg 488, NSIT Dwarka 486, Najafgarh 495, Narela 481, North Campus DU 480, Okhla Phase 2 482, Patparganj 487, Punjabi Bagh 494, RK Puram 470, Rohini 491, Siri Fort 488, Sonia Vihar 482, Vivek Vihar 485, and Wazirpur 491 among others.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, 401-450 ‘severe’ and above 450 ‘severe plus’.

GRAP-4 IMPLEMENTED

Meanwhile, the Delhi government’s Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has come into effect from 8am on Monday. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) issued the order due to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi.

According to the order, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except those carrying essential items or using clean fuel like LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric vehicles. Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for EVs and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones.

Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those involved in essential services, the panel stated. All construction activities, including highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, pipelines, and other public projects, have been suspended.

The CAQM advised online teaching for students of Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11. It also recommended that offices in the National Capital Region (NCR) operate at 50 per cent capacity, with the remainder working from home. Work-from-home options may be introduced for central government employees, the panel suggested.

State governments could also consider closing colleges, limiting non-essential commercial activities, and implementing odd-even vehicle rules, it added.