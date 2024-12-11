'Your fake narrative on Constitution failed, this will too': Ashwini Vaishnaw blasts Oppn, dismisses privatisation fears on Railways Bill

The Lok Sabha passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 on Wednesday, aimed at consolidating existing railway laws and enhancing the functioning and independence of the Railway Board. Responding to the debate in the Lower House, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw refuted charges that the amendment would lead to privatisation of the national carrier, asserting that such claims were part of a "fake narrative" set afloat by the Opposition.

Vaishnaw declared, "Their [Opposition's] fake narrative on the Constitution has failed...now this will also fall flat." The Bill was passed by a voice vote following a debate delayed earlier due to frequent disruptions in the House.

The minister appealed to the Opposition to desist from propagating such narratives. "A few members have said the Bill will lead to privatisation of railways. An attempt has been made to set a fake narrative. I want to appeal to them with all sincerity not to do this. Their one fake narrative about the Constitution has already failed," Vaishnaw said.

Highlighting key government investments in railways, Vaishnaw cited several examples: "The 31,000 kilometers of railway tracks that have been constructed belong to the government. The electrification of 44,000 kilometers of tracks — whose electrification is it? It is the government's."

"The development of 1,300 stations is underway—these stations belong to the government. The 37,000 LHB coaches that have been built—these belong to the nation and its 140 crore (1.4 billion) citizens," the minister said. "There is no question of privatisation. Do not propagate this fake narrative. Today, defense and railways are two sectors that need to move forward by being depoliticised, as they are significant strengths of the nation and essential for 140 crore citizens."

The minister also addressed concerns that the Bill might lead to centralisation, clarifying that its primary aim is to simplify the legal structure by consolidating the 1905 and 1989 Acts. "Instead of maintaining two separate laws, it is more straightforward to consolidate them into a single law... there is absolutely no question of centralisation in this Bill," he said.

Vaishnaw pointed out that significant decentralisation had taken place over the past decade, empowering officials at various levels. "Ten years ago, general managers had very negligible powers to accept any contracts or tenders. Today, 100% of the power to process and approve tenders for any project lies with the general managers (GMs), divisional railway managers (DRMs), and other officials," he said.

Focusing on the needs of poor and middle-class families, Vaishnaw noted that the railways have maintained a balance between general and AC coaches. "Approximately two-thirds of the coaches are non-AC, and one-third are AC. Observing high demand for general coaches, we initiated a program to manufacture 12,000 general coaches. Already, about 900 extra general coaches have been added this fiscal year, and the target is to manufacture 10,000," he said.

The minister also informed the House that the Amrit Bharat trains are entirely non-AC. Out of the 22 coaches in these trains, 20 are passenger coaches, with 10 being sleeper coaches and 10 general coaches. These trains use the same technology as the Vande Bharat trains, including automatic couplers, better-quality seats, and charging points.