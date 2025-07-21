YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received kickbacks in Rs 3,500-cr liquor scam: Report

The Andhra Pradesh CID has reportedly filed a chargesheet alleging that YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received kickbacks in a Rs 3,500 crore liquor scam. The investigation claims the alleged scam generated Rs 50-60 crore in bribes monthly between June 2019 and May 2024, benefiting certain companies and suppliers. The chargesheet was submitted to a Vijayawada court, which has yet to take cognizance of it.

According to a report in The Indian Express, key findings suggest a new liquor policy was introduced to centralise control over liquor supply and sales, enabling the accused to collect substantial commissions. It is alleged these commissions were largely received in cash and gold. The CID claims influential figures manipulated excise policies to facilitate these transactions.

Among those accused are Vijayasai Reddy and Midhun Reddy, who allegedly influenced policy changes and planted loyalists in strategic positions within the Andhra Pradesh State Beverages Corporation Limited. Moreover, shell companies were reportedly established to launder funds, later used to acquire luxury assets abroad, the report added.

The YSRCP has dismissed the charges as politically motivated. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, YSRCP coordinator, stated, "This is nothing but a political conspiracy designed to silence those who stand with the people."

Further allegations include that Kesireddy Rajashekar Reddy, a former IT advisor to Jagan, was central in funnelling money through a network of shell companies. Funds were allegedly channelled to YSRCP leaders before reaching Jagan Mohan Reddy. Key figures involved include former Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy and current Lok Sabha MP Midhun Reddy.

The YSRCP has criticised the arrest of MP P V Midhun Reddy, linking it to "political vendetta". The party condemned the CID's reliance on "statements extracted under pressure and threats". The investigation claims these statements form a significant part of the evidence against the accused.

Critics within the YSRCP describe the allegations as a "manufactured narrative" intended for "media theatrics". They argue the case is based on "statements extracted under pressure, threats, third-degree torture, and also through bribes and inducements," highlighting Midhun Reddy's repeated election as evidence of his political integrity.

Accusations have also levelled against former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, alleging his involvement in a separate liquor scam. "YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took away liquor trade from private players and got it into the government fold to reduce and regulate liquor prices while Chandrababu Naidu has let the liquor operations in private hands which has more scope for corruption," the YSRCP claimed.