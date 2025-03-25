Zoho's Sridhar Vembu praises ONDC as it crosses 200 mn transactions: 'It helps bypass digital toll collectors'

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu on Tuesday hailed the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for crossing 200 million transactions, calling it a global example of how digital infrastructure should function. “Congratulations to ONDC on this milestone!” Vembu posted on X. “ONDC is another shining example of our DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure) stack and one where India is leading the world.”

Congratulations to ONDC on this milestone!



ONDC is another shining example of our DPI (Digital Public Infrastructure) stack and one where India is leading the world.



There is absolutely no reason for digital payments or digital market places to take a huge cut. What these… https://t.co/VR8DesunUm — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) March 25, 2025

Vembu said platforms like ONDC and UPI prove that digital commerce doesn't have to come with high intermediary costs. “There is absolutely no reason for digital payments or digital market places to take a huge cut. What these networks do is to shuffle messages back and forth and store them reliably – all problems solved at a very low cost already. UPI and ONDC enable us to avoid the huge toll collectors!”

He added, “We are happy to be part of the ONDC ecosystem to bring a whole new level of efficiency to e-commerce.”

Vembu’s comments came after ONDC announced its latest milestone on social media: “200 Million Strong — Powered by You! Every transaction tells a story of collaboration, trust, and progress...Together, we’re shaping the future of digital commerce!”

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also marked the occasion, writing: “Incredible Milestone ONDC, This is what empowerment looks like. From small businesses to the end consumer, the Modi government's technological intervention is rewriting the digital commerce landscape.”

Launched in April 2022 by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ONDC is designed to democratise digital commerce by creating open, non-platform-restricted networks. Its goal is to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs), level the playing field, and reduce dependence on dominant marketplaces through interoperable, open protocols.

By allowing sellers, buyers, and service providers to connect freely, ONDC aims to unlock inclusive growth in India’s booming digital economy.