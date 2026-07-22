Zoho's Sridhar Vembu slams Delhi protesters: 'They want to plunge India into chaos'

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu on Wednesday criticised the ongoing protests in Delhi. He alleged that the demonstrators were seeking to disrupt the country's progress and calling for their agenda to be defeated.

"One thing is clear: the Delhi protesters want to plunge India into chaos, and stop the nation's progress," Vembu wrote on X. "We must defeat this malicious agenda, which is aided and abetted by powers that want to destroy India. We have a vibrant democracy, and elections are the proper way to express our collective judgment."

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On Tuesday, a massive protest in Delhi led by the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was held outside the Prime Minister's residence over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and police action against protesting students.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and several other Opposition leaders were detained by the Delhi Police.

The Opposition has demanded a discussion on the NEET issue in Parliament and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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Fresh protest outside Parliament

The protests continued on Wednesday, too.

Leaders of several Opposition parties wore black clothes and staged a demonstration outside Parliament.

Opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the police action against protesting students.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the protest, along with MPs from the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Left parties, RJD, TMC, JMM and other parties.

Earlier in the day, floor leaders of the INDIA bloc held a strategy meeting in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the government said it was willing to discuss the NEET paper leak issue in the Lok Sabha.

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Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju told the House on Wednesday that the government was ready for a debate and urged Speaker Om Birla to convene an all-party meeting to decide the rule, date and duration of the discussion.

