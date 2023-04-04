Banarasi Langda mango, Banarasi paan are latest entrants to GI tag club

Famous Banarasi paan and langda mango of Varanasi have entered the Geographical Indication (GI) list recently. As many as 33 products were granted GI certification on March 31 by the GI Registry, Chennai, as per news reports. Among them, 10 belonged to UP, including two from Varanasi.

Besides, Banarasi paan and langda mango two more products from the region, Ramnagar Bhanta (brinjal) and Chandausi's adamchini chawal (rice) were given the GI tags.

As per the GI Registry list, the newly added items from Varanasi include Aligarh Tala, Bakharia Brassware, Banda Shazar Patthar Craft, Nagina Wood Craft, Pratapgarh Aonla, and Hathras Hing.

A geographical indication (GI) tag is a sign used on locally produced products that have a specific geographical origin and possess qualities that are due to that origin. A product can be given a GI tag if it is a specialty of a given place.

The tags were first introduced in 2003, wherein Darjeeling Tea was the first Indian product to get a GI tag.

The GI tag recognition is a significant achievement for the people associated with the production and trade of these crops. Talking about the GI tags, Dr Rajnikant, a GI specialist, told India Today: "All four products are related to agriculture and horticulture. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development and the Uttar Pradesh government have played a pivotal role in the process to obtain the GI tags. "

He added that over 20 lakh people are involved in the trade of the four products with an annual business of approximately Rs 25,500 crore.

Earlier, two varieties of betel leaf were given the tag from the GI Registry. The first is the Maghai paan from Bihar, a distinctive variety grown in four districts of the state, which fetches a high price.

The second is the Mahoba Desawari paan, which grows in the Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh and Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh.

More GI tags

In the last few years, the Uttar Pradesh government with its One District One Product (ODOP) scheme is trying to promote the special products of the region, such as Banarasi sarees and metal crafts, and obtain GI tags for them.

Some of the 15 handloom and handicraft items, which already have the GI tag, are Banaras Brocade and Banarasi Saree, wooden toys, metal repoussé craft items, soft stone Jali craft, Gulabi Meenakari, hand block print, wood carving and glass beads produced by local craftsmen living in different areas of Varanasi.

PM Narendra Modi, who represents the Varanasi constituency, has been trying to push local Varanasi products at the international level. During his to the G7 summit, he gifted GI products, including Banarasi Gulabi Meenakari and wood carving, to foreign dignitaries.

