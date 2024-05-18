Stop using banned calcium carbide for ripening fruits, gov warns traders as mango season peaks

Amidst the ongoing mango season, the central government on Saturday issued a warning to traders, fruit handlers, and Food Business Operators (FBOs) operating ripening chambers, emphasizing compliance with the prohibition of calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruits.

The government also said that the State and Union Territory Food Safety Departments have been put on alert and urged to take action against violators under the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006.

India is a major exporter of mangoes. As per the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in the financial year 2022-23, India exported 22,963.76 metric tonnes of fresh mangoes, valued at ₹378.49 crore (approximately $48.53 million). According to Statista, mangoes contributed about ₹419 billion to the Indian economy in fiscal year 2021.

“Calcium carbide, commonly used in ripening fruits like mangoes, emits acetylene gas, which contains harmful traces of arsenic and phosphorus. Prolonged exposure to these substances—dubbed ‘Masala’—can cause health issues including dizziness, vomiting, and skin ulcers. Acetylene gas poses risks to handlers, often leaving hazardous residues on fruits,” the government said in a statement.

The use of calcium carbide for fruit ripening has therefore been banned under the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011. The regulation explicitly states, “No person shall sell or offer or expose for sale or have on his premises for the purpose of sale under any description, fruits which have been artificially ripened by the use of acetylene gas, commonly known as carbide gas.” In response to the persistent misuse of calcium carbide, FSSAI has authorized the use of ethylene gas as a safer alternative.

Ethylene, a natural hormone, regulates the ripening process in a controlled manner, initiating a natural ripening sequence at safe concentrations of up to 100 ppm. The Central Insecticides Board and Registration Committee have also endorsed Ethephon 39% SL for uniform fruit ripening.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), under the Union Health Ministry has also issued a detailed guidance document titled "Artificial Ripening of Fruits - Ethylene gas a safe fruit ripener." This document provides comprehensive Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for using ethylene in artificial fruit ripening, covering restrictions, system requirements, handling conditions, and safety protocols.

The government also urged consumers to report any misuse of calcium carbide for artificial ripening to the respective State Commissioners of Food Safety. Full details are available on the FSSAI website, it said.