Over 80 flights get bomb threats; Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa, SpiceJet, Alliance Air receive threats: Sources

Over 80 flights get bomb threats; Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa, SpiceJet, Alliance Air receive threats: Sources

Bomb threats to Indian airlines today: 20 Air India, 20 IndiGo, 20 Vistara, 13 Akasa airlines, 5 SpiceJet and 5 Alliance Air flights have received threats today

In a series of bomb threats issued to Indian airlines, 85 new flights of Air India, IndiGo, Vistara and Akasa combined have been issued fresh threats on Thursday. The list includes 20 Air India, 20 Indigo, 20 Vistara  13 Akasa airlines, 5 SpiceJet and 5 Alliance Air flights have received threats today, sources confirmed.

Akasa Airlines is yet to confirm the exact details of the flights affected. An Akasa Air spokesperson said some of its flights operating on October 24 have received security alerts.

"The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Here are the details of the other flights.

Vistara:

  1. UK25
  2. UK107
  3. UK27
  4. UK116
  5. UK131
  6. UK146
  7. UK158
  8. UK162
  9. UK184
  10. UK273
  11. UK509
  12. UK516
  13. UK521
  14. UK533
  15. UK552
  16. UK555
  17. UK561
  18. UK589
  19. UK613
  20. UK615

Air India

  1. Al101
  2. A1105
  3. A1111
  4. AI119
  5. AI127
  6. AI129
  7. AI149
  8. AI173
  9. AI174
  10. AI178
  11. AI180
  12. AI186
  13. AI187
  14. AI190
  15. AI227
  16. AI301
  17. AI309
  18. AI313
  19. AI331
  20. AI347

IndiGo

  1. 6E11
  2. 6E17
  3. 6E58
  4. 6E112
  5. 6E125
  6. 6E133
  7. 6E135
  8. 6E149
  9. 6E196
  10. 6E201
  11. 6E235
  12. 6E236
  13. 6E259
  14. 6E265
  15. 6E277
  16. 6E282
  17. 6E304
  18. 6E334
  19. 6E362
  20. 6E394

SpiceJet

  1. SG 17
  2. SG 199
  3. SG 2449
  4. SG 3591
  5. SG 8961

Alliance Air

  1. 9I 637
  2. 9I 695
  3. 9I 662
  4. 9I 722
  5. 9I 763

These flights include both domestic and international routes.

Earlier on Tuesday, over 55 flights of these four airlines were issued similar bomb threats, which turned out to be a hoax later on. In the last 11 days, nearly 250 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received the bomb threats.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the government plans to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines, including placing perpetrators of such threats in the no-fly list.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Oct 24, 2024, 3:23 PM IST
