Over 80 flights get bomb threats; Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa, SpiceJet, Alliance Air receive threats: Sources

In a series of bomb threats issued to Indian airlines, 85 new flights of Air India, IndiGo, Vistara and Akasa combined have been issued fresh threats on Thursday. The list includes 20 Air India, 20 Indigo, 20 Vistara 13 Akasa airlines, 5 SpiceJet and 5 Alliance Air flights have received threats today, sources confirmed.
Akasa Airlines is yet to confirm the exact details of the flights affected. An Akasa Air spokesperson said some of its flights operating on October 24 have received security alerts.
"The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities," the spokesperson said in a statement.
Here are the details of the other flights.
Vistara:
Air India
IndiGo
SpiceJet
Alliance Air
These flights include both domestic and international routes.
Earlier on Tuesday, over 55 flights of these four airlines were issued similar bomb threats, which turned out to be a hoax later on. In the last 11 days, nearly 250 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received the bomb threats.
Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the government plans to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines, including placing perpetrators of such threats in the no-fly list.
(With PTI inputs)
