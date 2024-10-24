Over 80 flights get bomb threats; Air India, IndiGo, Vistara, Akasa, SpiceJet, Alliance Air receive threats: Sources

In a series of bomb threats issued to Indian airlines, 85 new flights of Air India, IndiGo, Vistara and Akasa combined have been issued fresh threats on Thursday. The list includes 20 Air India, 20 Indigo, 20 Vistara 13 Akasa airlines, 5 SpiceJet and 5 Alliance Air flights have received threats today, sources confirmed.

Akasa Airlines is yet to confirm the exact details of the flights affected. An Akasa Air spokesperson said some of its flights operating on October 24 have received security alerts.

"The Akasa Air Emergency Response teams are monitoring the situation and are in touch with the security and regulatory authorities. We are following all safety and security procedures in coordination with local authorities," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Here are the details of the other flights.

Vistara:

UK25 UK107 UK27 UK116 UK131 UK146 UK158 UK162 UK184 UK273 UK509 UK516 UK521 UK533 UK552 UK555 UK561 UK589 UK613 UK615

Air India

Al101 A1105 A1111 AI119 AI127 AI129 AI149 AI173 AI174 AI178 AI180 AI186 AI187 AI190 AI227 AI301 AI309 AI313 AI331 AI347

IndiGo

6E11 6E17 6E58 6E112 6E125 6E133 6E135 6E149 6E196 6E201 6E235 6E236 6E259 6E265 6E277 6E282 6E304 6E334 6E362 6E394

SpiceJet

SG 17 SG 199 SG 2449 SG 3591 SG 8961

Alliance Air

9I 637 9I 695 9I 662 9I 722 9I 763

These flights include both domestic and international routes.

Earlier on Tuesday, over 55 flights of these four airlines were issued similar bomb threats, which turned out to be a hoax later on. In the last 11 days, nearly 250 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received the bomb threats.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the government plans to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines, including placing perpetrators of such threats in the no-fly list.

(With PTI inputs)