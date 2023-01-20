'Acknowledge gaps in reporting': Air India responds to DGCA action in urination case

In response to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) action in the case involving the urination, Air India stated on Friday that it had acknowledged reporting gaps and was taking the necessary action to ensure that they were fixed.



“We're studying the DGCA's order. We acknowledge gaps in our reporting and are taking relevant steps to ensure that they are addressed. We're also strengthening our crews' awareness and compliance with policies on the handling of incidents involving unruly passengers,” the airline said.



The DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on Air India for a urination incident on a flight from New York to Delhi late last year.



In addition, the aviation authority fined Air India's director of in-flight service Rs 3 lakh and suspended the pilot-in-command of the flight's licence for a period of three months.



The incident happened on November 26, 2022, in the business class of the flight, according to Shankar Mishra, who was a passenger at the time. Mishra was allegedly intoxicated when the incident happened. He is currently in custody.



Meanwhile, Air India has imposed a four-month ban on the 34-year-old man who urinated on a 70-year-old woman passenger on the New York-Delhi flight on November 26. Prior to that, he spent a month on a no-fly list.



The Delhi Police also filed charges against the accused, Shankar Mishra, under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult a woman's modesty), and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), as well as Aircraft Rules.



The DGCA has taken the following actions in this case:

Air India has been fined Rs 30,00,000 for failing to comply with applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

The pilot-in-command of the aforementioned flight had his licence suspended for a period of three months due to his failure to perform his duties in accordance with Rule 141 of the 1937 Aircraft Rules and any applicable DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

The director-in-flight services of Air India has been fined Rs 3,00,000 for failing to perform her duties in accordance with the relevant DGCA Civil Aviation Requirements.

