Air India announces new medical insurance scheme for employees from 15 May

In an attempt to provide better medical facilities across a large network of hospitals across the country, Air India on Monday announced a Group Medical Insurance scheme that will be activated from 15 May, 2022.

"This medical insurance scheme will be fully extendable to both permanent and fixed term contract employees and their dependents based in India," the airline said in a statement.

The sum insured provided would be Rs 7.5 lakh per annum per family (maximum family size 7 - Employees Spouse/Partner + 3 Children + 2 Parent/Parent-in-Law) with an option of corporate buffer, to be used by employees In case of medical exigencies, it added.

A detailed insurance policy and the network of hospitals will be shared in due course highlighting all benefits provided as part of the policy, the carrier added.

A dedicated helpline would be provided for employees to reach out to the assigned Third-Party Administrator (TPA) that would assist in the insurance clarifications, claim processing and any other queries regarding the insurance policy.

"With the introduction of the medical insurance policy, employees would have the necessary support at their tine of need anywhere in the country."

The new medical insurance scheme's announcement comes days after the carrier had said that it will be restoring salaries of employees in a phased manner to pre-pandemic levels as the aviation sector is recovering with the decline of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Indian aviation sector was badly hit due to the pandemic-induced travel restrictions during the last two years and therefore, all airlines in India had cut salaries.

From April 1 this year, flying allowance, special pay, and wide-body allowance of pilots are being restored by 20 percent, 25 percent, and 25 percent, respectively, the document had stated.

