Air India Express is giving out cheaper tickets but there is a condition

Tata Group-owned Air India Express is offering tickets at discounted prices but to fliers without check-in baggage, the company said on Tuesday.

Under 'Xpress Lite', passengers can avail fares cheaper than regular fares. "Xpress Check-In enables flyers to avoid queues at counters and baggage belts and comes with a complimentary +3 kg cabin baggage allowance in addition to significantly discounted pre-booked prices for +15 kg and +20 kg check-in baggage allowances to ensure the maximum flexibility and convenience for guests booking on Xpress Lite fares," the company said in a press release.

Passengers travelling on Xpress Lite fares will have the option to pre-book an additional 3 kg cabin baggage, which would be complimentary. Should the passengers need check-in baggage later, they can pre-book additional 'check-in baggage' allowances at discounted rates for 15 kg and 20 kg excess baggage slab. The carrier said the passengers can buy check-in baggage services at the airline's counters at the airport.

"The launch of Xpress Lite fares heralds what we hope will be a new way to fly in India, extending a proposition already popular amongst flyers across the world, including international airlines flying to and from India," said Ankur Garg, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India Express.



"It underscores our dedication to continue to push the envelope, introducing best-in-class offerings for Indian flyers, offering frictionless journeys, and reaffirming our brand ethos of 'Fly As You Are'.

Xpress Lite Fares across our domestic and international network have the potential to redefine convenience in air travel while delivering exceptional value," Garg added.