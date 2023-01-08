Air India 'pee-gate': Shankar Mishra's antics come at the worst time for Wells Fargo

Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman on an Air India flight has not only harmed the reputation of Air India, but also the US financial services firm Wells Fargo, which is already going through a tough phase.



Shankar Mishra worked as a vice president for the Indian branch of Wells Fargo, a multinational financial services corporation headquartered in San Francisco, California.

The bank received criticism for a number of its significant actions last year, including closing the accounts of adult performers without providing a valid reason, coming under fire from a group of senators led by Senator Elizabeth Warren for alleged discriminatory hiring practices, and experiencing an excessive amount of rampant fraud via its Zelle app.



The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined Wells Fargo nearly $4 billion in December 2022. 16 million consumer accounts were affected by banking violations that included repeated loan payment errors, incorrect fees and interest rates, and surprise overdraft fees.

Mishra was let go by Wells Fargo on January 6.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standard of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement.

Mishra was missing for days after peeing on the woman on the Air India flight, but Delhi Police finally apprehended him in Bengaluru on January 6. He was presented to the Patiala court, which sentenced him to judicial detention for a period of 14 days and ruled that further investigation did not necessitate his detention by police.

