Air India pilot who stole wallet at Sydney airport resigns

Air India pilot Captain Rohit Bhasin who was caught allegedly shoplifting at the Sydney airport two months ago has resigned from the company. His resignation comes after Air India revoked his suspension in connection with the shoplifting case. Bhasin was one of the commanders of flight AI301 that was set to depart at 10:45am on June 22 to Delhi.

A letter issued by an AI director (personnel), revoking his suspension on Monday stated, "It has now been decided to revoke your suspension with immediate effect..." According to a report in Times of India, CCTV footage showed Bhasin taking a wallet and exiting the shop without paying for it. After security personnel came to the aircraft seeking entry, Bhasin returned the wallet and said that he didn't know how the bag got there. The Air India station manager assured the security personnel that the airline would fully cooperate with the investigation. The flight was released after the assurance.

Following the incident, Air India issued a suspension order stating: "It has been reported by regional manager Australasia that you allegedly committed an act of shoplifting from a duty free shop at Sydney airport before the departure of flight AI301 of 22nd June, 2019, from Sydney airport for which you were rostered as one of the Commander. Without prejudice to any disciplinary action to be initiated against you and pending enquiry, you are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect."

An Air India spokesperson had said that the company lays the highest stress on proper conduct of its staff and has a zero tolerance policy towards acts of impropriety.

