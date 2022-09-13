Air Works’ facility gets European regulator’s approval to provide maintenance for Airbus 320 planes

In a major boost for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) segment in the world’s third-largest domestic aviation market, Air Works has received the European Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) approval for its state-of-the-art twin hangar engineering facility at Cochin International Airport.

The Part 145 Approval from EASA means that India’s largest MRO and aviation services and solutions major will be able to offer full Maintenance Planning Document (MPD) support for the Airbus 320 family of aircraft, including A318, A319, A320 and A321 from a second facility.

This is inclusive of a 120-month inspection for all four engines used on the aircraft PW1100G, CFM 56, Leap-1A and IAE V2500, C-checks, and structural and corrosion inspections. Air Works will also be able to undertake major repairs and modifications for the Airbus 320 family, in addition to end-of-lease-transitions, bridging checks and engine changes.

Managing director & CEO of Air Works Group, D Anand Bhaskar said, “We are excited to enhance our EASA-certified capacity and capabilities which will expand the scale of our operations and support to regional aircraft operators and global lessors.”

Kochi serves as an important hub for leading Middle Eastern carriers. Moreover, Air Works recently expanded its operations to Dubai as part of its strategy to offer its cost-effective workmanship to both international and domestic carriers.

Chief sales officer for commercial & defence of Air Works Mangesh Karyakarte said, “The approval enables us to offer and undertake a comprehensive series of maintenance checks and repairs, ranging from simple to complex ones on A320 aircraft that dominate the narrow body market in India.”

The twin-hangar MRO facility at Kochi is spread over 50,000 square metres and contains key workshops equipped to undertake structures, interiors, and composites repairs to support timely aircraft maintenance and turnaround. Kochi complements Air Works’ primary facility at Hosur in Tamil Nadu, which was the country’s first EASA-certified commercial MRO facility in 2009. In addition to the Airbus320 family, Hosur also offers full MPD support for the turbo-prop ATR 42-400, 500 and 72-212A, and Boeing 737-600, 700, 800 and 900 aircraft.

Commissioned in March 2021, the Kochi facility is already certified by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). It also provides maintenance solutions for a variety of privately owned aircraft.



