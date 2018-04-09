AirAsia India introduces new routes, prices start from Rs 1,699

AirAsia is rolling out tickets for a price of Rs 1,699. This offer comes as AirAsia India introduces new routes from Kolkata to Guwahati, Imphal, Pune and Visakhapatnam. The offer is available till April 15, 2018 and the travel period that starts on May 11, 2018 ends on May 30, 2018. Advance bookings are required to avail this offer.

While the fares for rest of the routes begin from Rs 1,699, the ticket price to and from Kolkata and Pune is a little steep at Rs 3,499.

The offer can be availed only through online bookings. The website also mentioned that seats are limited and might not be available for all the flights. Payments through credit, debit or charge cards would be subjected to a non-refundable processing fee.

AirAsia India recently expanded its fleet to 18 planes with the induction of a new Airbus A320. This has been instrumental in adding the new routes for the airline and enhancing the frequency between Kolkata and Bagdogra.

The 18th A320 aircraft has been stationed in Kolkata, the third base for the airline, as mentioned by AirAsia India in a release. The other two bases are Bengaluru and New Delhi.

"We are happy to be expanding our presence in Kolkata with these new routes connecting tier-II/III cities. This year continues to be exciting for us and we look forward to enabling many more people to experience affordable air travel," AirAsia India managing director and chief executive Amar Abrol said.

The Bengaluru-based airline, which will be completing four years of operations in June this year, flies to 19 destinations covering Kochi, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune, Guwahati, Imphal, Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Srinagar, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Nagpur, Indore and Chennai from three bases.

(With PTI inputs)