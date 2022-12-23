AirAsia India launches 'New Year, New Deals’ sale with fares starting at Rs 1,497: Check details

AirAsia India on Friday announced its 'New Year, New Deals' sale with fares starting at Rs 1,497 for routes like Bengaluru-Kochi, in addition to similar discounted sale fares across its network. The offer is applicable for bookings made till December 25, 2022 for travel between January 15, 2023 to April 14, 2023.

The airline, in an official statement, mentioned that it has extended the offer for bookings made on its website www.airasia.co.in, mobile app and other major booking channels. As part of ongoing loyalty benefits, NeuPass members booking on the website and app will also get a complimentary fruit platter and priority check-in, baggage and boarding in addition to up to 8 percent NeuCoins.

AirAsia (India) Private Limited is a subsidiary of Air India Limited and a part of the Tata group. AirAsia India commenced operations on June 12, 2014 and flies over 50 direct and 100 connecting routes across India.

On Thursday, Air India Express CEO Aloke Singh was appointed to head Air India's low-cost airline business which will comprise of AirAsia and Air India Express from January 1.

Aloke Singh will be the chief of low-cost airline business, an internal communication revealed. The current AirAsia India CEO Sunil Bhaskaran will assume the leadership of a new initiative -- an aviation training academy.



Also read: Govt approves Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 nasal vaccine

Also read: Akasa Air adds Goa as 12th destination, starts flights connecting with Bengaluru and Mumbai

Also read: India plans to make negative Covid test mandatory for passengers from high caseload countries