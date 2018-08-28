AirAsia offers discounts: Domestic flights start at Rs 1,199; international at Rs 4,399

Called 'Trust Your Wanderlust', AirAsia is rolling out its latest sale. Flight tickets for as cheap as Rs 1,199 on domestic routes and Rs 4,399 for international routes are being offered by the airline. In order to avail the cheap fares, customers will have to book their tickets well in advance - by September 2. The travel period is up to February 17, 2019.

The sale is valid for domestic destinations such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, New Delhi, Kochi, Goa, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Imphal, Bagdogra, Ranchi, Pune, Srinagar, Bhubaneshwar, Amritsar, Surat and Indore.

The lowest domestic fare of Rs 1,199 is available for flights from Hyderabad to Bengaluru.

Other cheap airfare includes flights between Bhubaneshwar and Kolkata for Rs 1,499, between Kochi and Bengaluru for Rs 1,359, between Guwahati and Imphal for Rs 1,399, between Bengaluru and Pune for Rs 1,599 among others.

AirAsia is also offering cheap air tickets to Kuala Lumpur from Bhubaneshwar, Kochi, Jaipur, New Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Chennai. While there are multiple connecting flights via Kuala Lumpur to multiple Asian destinations, direct flights from aforementioned airports to Kuala Lumpur are being rolled out at cheap prices.

A one-way flight ticket from Bhubaneshwar to Kuala Lumpur is being offered for Rs 4,399, while it is Rs 5,399 from Kochi to the Malaysian capital. Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur is for Rs 4,890 and it is Rs 4,490 from New Delhi. Visakhapatnam to Kuala Lumpur is for Rs 3,999 while it is Rs 5,399 from Chennai.

Kochi to Bangkok - Don Mueang is for Rs 5,399, while it is Rs 4,399 from Kolkata to Bangkok - Don Mueang. From Chennai it is Rs 5,199 to Bangkok - Don Mueang.

Customers will, however, have to book tickets from the official AirAsia website only.

The airline has underlined some conditions that need to be kept in mind for the bookings. The website says that a non-refundable processing fee will be applicable on payments made by credit, debit or charge card.

The fares quoted are for one-way journeys only and seats are limited and subject to availability. Customers booking these tickets must pay the entire amount upon booking.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)