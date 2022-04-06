AirAsia resumes flights from India to Malaysia, Thailand

AirAsia is resuming flights connecting India with Malaysia and Thailand from this month, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

India resumed regular international flights on March 27 after two years of COVID-19-induced suspension. The Malaysian carrier further stated that flights will gradually resume on six routes between India and Malaysia.

While the Bengaluru to Kuala Lumpur and Chennai to Kuala Lumpur resumed from April 1, the Tiruchirappalli to Kuala Lumpur flight began on April 5, the statement added. The flights from Kochi to Kuala Lumpur will commence from April 18, whereas, flights from Kolkata to Kuala Lumpur and Hyderabad to Kuala Lumpur will start on April 23 and May 1, respectively, it noted.

The Malaysian carrier said that it is going to launch five new India to Thailand routes from May (2022). These include flights from Bengaluru to Bangkok, Chennai to Bangkok, Kolkata to Bangkok, Kochi to Bangkok and Jaipur to Bangkok, which will commence from on May 4, May 4, May 2, May 1 and May 1, respectively, according to the statement.

Commenting on the development, Manoj Dharmani, AirAsia's Regional Commercial Head for India, Sri Lanka & Bangladesh, said, "With Malaysia and Thailand reopening and travel restrictions being lifted, AirAsia will be continually re-introducing international services, starting from April 2022. In this regard, India, Malaysia, and Thailand are countries with significant potential in terms of stimulating tourism and reigniting the economy."

AirAsia is different from AirAsia India, as the latter is based out of India and owned by the Tata group.