Akasa Air fined Rs 10 lakh by DGCA for denying boarding passengers on Bengaluru-Pune flight

The DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Akasa Air for denying boarding to seven passengers and failing to provide the necessary compensation on September 6. This incident occurred during a Bengaluru-Pune flight.

In response to the DGCA's order dated December 24, 2024, a spokesperson for Akasa Air stated that they are cooperating with the regulator to address the issue and improve their protocols.

The flight was delayed due to foreign object damage, leading to the grounding of the aircraft. A replacement plane with nine inoperable seats was provided, resulting in seven passengers being unable to board. Although an alternative flight was arranged, the affected passengers were not offered compensation, which was deemed a violation of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section-3, Series M, Part IV by the DGCA.

The recent incident has contributed to the growing scrutiny that Akasa is facing from the aviation regulator. Last week, the airline was notified of errors in aircraft maintenance and certification, as well as being issued a show cause notice for not updating its operations manual promptly.

On December 9, the DGCA issued a show cause notice to Akasa’s Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) following an inspection on August 30th at Bangalore International Airport. The inspection revealed that the right-hand nose wheel tire pressure indicator sensor on aircraft VT-YAY had been improperly reinstalled without being securely locked by the certifying staff.

According to the DGCA, during a spot check at KIAL airport in Bangalore, it was observed that the certifying staff had failed to properly lock the sensor system on aircraft VT-YAY. This failure to ensure positive locking of the sensor led to violations of specific provisions outlined in Civil Aviation Requirement 145.

The DGCA attributed these violations to inadequate maintenance standards and certification practices by the Akasa AME.

"During the spot check by this office on August 30 at KIAL airport, Bangalore it was observed that the right-hand nose wheel tire pressure indicator system sensor on aircraft VT-YAY was re-installed by certifying staff... He had failed to do the positive locking of the system's sensor...," the DGCA had said.

The DGCA has announced that Akasa AME did not comply with certain provisions outlined in Civil Aviation Requirement 145, citing substandard maintenance practices and certification procedures as the reasons for the violations.

Akasa Air has been fined Rs 30 lakh for training shortcomings, including conducting practical training for technical instructors and pilots without the required ATRP approvals, exceeding permissible training hours, and appointing examiners who are not qualified for CAT II/III operations.

Following a show cause notice issued on August 29, the DGCA found the airline's explanations to be insufficient and imposed the penalty under Rule 162 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.