Two goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura; 12 bogies derailed; no casualties reported

On Sunday, around 4 am in the morning, multiple wagons of two goods trains derailed after a collision between the two near West Bengal’s Bankura.

This incident happened at the Onda station when one of the goods trains hit the other from behind, leading to 12 wagons of the goods trains derail.

No casualties were reported; however, the driver of one of the goods trains sustained some minor injuries in the accident.

As per the railway officials' statement, “Both were empty goods trains and the reason for the accident and how both trains collided is still not clear. The train services in Adra division have been affected by this accident. ADRA Division serves four districts of West Bengal, viz. West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Burdwan and three districts of Jharkhand viz Dhanbad, Bokaro and Singhbhum, and it comes under the south-eastern Railway.”

Visuals from Onda Station near West Bengal's Bankura where the two goods trains collided. pic.twitter.com/afQmQS6Q8L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 25, 2023

Few trains, like the Purulia Express, is expected to leave from the same section, hence rail authorities are working to unblock the upline as quickly as possible.

This incident happened just a month after the Coromandel Express and two other trains were involved in a devastating triple train catastrophe in Odisha that resulted in at least 275 deaths.

In the Balasore district of Odisha, on June 2, three trains collided one after another in a horrific sequence, causing massive loss of life and infrastructure. This train crash involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. The accident occurred around 7 pm near the Bahanaga Bazar station, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar.

The horrific accident happened when the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, moving towards Chennai, derailed after colliding with a goods train on the adjacent track, causing the rear carriage of the Coromandel Express to veer off onto the third track. And after that, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, coming from the opposite direction on the third track, rammed into the derailed coaches of Coromandel Express.

