Akasa Air receive praise for picking sneakers over heels as part of cabin crew uniform

Uniform has always been one of the critical parts when it comes to cabin crew professionals. They have to dress up in a certain way, always wear their formal clothes, and for women, they always have to be in high heels. However, Akasa Air is changing this norm and prioritising comfort over formality by making sneakers a part of its cabin crew’s uniform.

A LinkedIn user uploaded a picture of an Akasa Air cabin crew member dressed comfortably, showcasing the airline's distinctive approach to uniform design.

Diksha Mishra, a resident of Bengaluru, recently voiced her happiness with Akasa Air's choice to adopt a more comfortable cabin attendant uniform. She posted about her experience on LinkedIn and attached a picture of a sneaker-clad Akasa Air flight attendant.

In her Linkedin post, she wrote, “I recently took a flight from Akasa Air and was suprised but really happy to see a well deserved change. Attached is a picture showing how comfortable the air hostess is in her new uniform. No more killer heels to run the services. Absolute comfort and I am sure it was long pending for these humans. Congratulations, Akasa Air, on breaking the norms. Good luck for your operations in aviation industry. #akasaair #uniform #airhostess #aviation #flight”

Akasa Air replied to Diksha’s post, saying, “Thank you so much, Diksha! One of our core values is comfort. We believe that providing outstanding service requires a high level of comfort. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon."

The airline prioritises its employees' comfort by giving them sneakers with ergonomic, aesthetically pleasing, and comfortable designs. In addition, the airline asserts that it is the only airline in India to provide such tailored uniforms for its flight attendants, according to the media reports.

The new cabin crew uniform of Akasa Air, which has specially designed jackets and trousers made from recycled polyester fabric derived from marine trash, was introduced in July of last year.

