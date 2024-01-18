Akasa Air spreads wings, orders 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

India's newest airline Akasa Air has ordered 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The announcement is the first major order for Boeing's 737 MAX jetliner program since a recent incident involving a mid-air cabin panel blowout. The decision by Akasa Air to place a fresh order of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft aligns with the broader trend of airlines worldwide gearing up for a resurgence in air travel.

The airline, which is backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's family, had earlier booked an order for 76 Boeing 737 MAX planes of which 22 planes have been delivered.

Since inception, Akasa has bagged a market share of 4% in the sector which is dominated by IndiGo (60%) and Tata-owned Air India and Vistara, which is 26%.

The airline is reportedly planning to launch its international operations after it became eligible to start flights to Doha and Riyadh by this year.

Carriers must have at least 20 aircraft in their fleet to be eligible for international flights.