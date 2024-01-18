scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aviation
Akasa Air spreads wings, orders 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Feedback

Akasa Air spreads wings, orders 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

The airline is reportedly planning to launch its international operations after it became eligible to start flights to Doha and Riyadh by this year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Since inception, Akasa has bagged a market share of 4% in the sector, which is dominated by IndiGo (60%) Since inception, Akasa has bagged a market share of 4% in the sector, which is dominated by IndiGo (60%)

India's newest airline Akasa Air has ordered 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. 

The announcement is the first major order for Boeing's 737 MAX jetliner program since a recent incident involving a mid-air cabin panel blowout. The decision by Akasa Air to place a fresh order of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft aligns with the broader trend of airlines worldwide gearing up for a resurgence in air travel.

The airline, which is backed by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's family, had earlier booked an order for 76 Boeing 737 MAX planes of which 22 planes have been delivered.

Since inception, Akasa has bagged a market share of 4%  in the sector which is dominated by IndiGo (60%) and Tata-owned Air India and Vistara, which is 26%.

The airline is reportedly planning to launch its international operations after it became eligible to start flights to Doha and Riyadh by this year.

Carriers must have at least 20 aircraft in their fleet to be eligible for international flights.

Published on: Jan 18, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement