Capt Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon appointed as Jet Airways' Accountable Manager

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Capt. Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as the Accountable Manager for Jet Airways effective July 2023.

"Captain Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon is an accomplished aviation professional with an incredible career spanning over five decades in both national and international aviation markets. From being the Director at GATI (Government Aviation Training Institute) in 2020, Executive Vice President of Operations at SpiceJet, Senior Vice President in 2005, Operations at Royal Airways in 2001 to serving Jet Airways as Chief Pilot Line Operations in 1999 – Captain Dhillon has held numerous leadership positions in the aviation industry, both in private and governmental sectors," said JKC. Captain Dhillon was with Oman Air in 2009 as Senior Manager Line Operations and also had started Himalaya Airlines, Nepal in 2015.

Commenting on his appointment, Capt. Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon said, "I am honored to take on this responsibility as the Accountable Manager for the JKC-backed Jet Airways 2.0. The much-awaited revival of Jet Airways unquestionably will mark a historic milestone for the Indian aviation industry. To represent India's legendary airline is a matter of great pride and presents an enormous opportunity of significant national interest - a commitment the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has been determined to fulfill. The revival process is a collective work. Hence, I look forward to enduring support from the JKC team and the industry at large."

Speaking on this new appointment, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said, “The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium is indeed delighted to announce the appointment of Captain Jatinderpal Singh Dillion as the Accountable Manager for Jet Airways. The consortium is equally honored to have him on board and is confident that Captain Dillion would play a crucial role in the operational preparedness of Jet Airways along with JKC.”

“This step reinforces JKC’s cohesive commitment to revive India’s most admired airline, Jet Airways," JKC further added.

The Jalan- Kalrock Consortium remains fully dedicated to the revival of Jet Airways and is committed to implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure the airline's success. JKC will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and employees to revive Jet Airways, it said.