Committed to provide medical facilities to retired Air India staff: Govt

The Ministry of Civil Aviation today said the government is committed to providing medical facilities to the eligible retired employees of Air India. Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Gen VK Singh (retd), in a written reply to Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, said the number of retired employees at Air India stands at 49,700. Of this, the number of retired employees who have opted for the post-retirement medical scheme is around 29,400.

Elaborating on medical benefits provided to retired Air India employees, Gen Singh said Air India provides its retired employees and their spouses OPD facilities, medicines at company clinics or retainer doctors, referral to the specialists or super specialists or hospitals on the panel of the company on need basis, and cashless hospitalisation coverage.

"In case of emergency, there is also a provision wherein the retired employee can avail treatment through the non-panel hospital for which reimbursement as per company rules is also considered," the minister's reply said.

The minister said on retirement, in case the retiring employee desires to avail of post-retirement medical benefits, it can be done by making a lump sum contribution ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000, depending on employees' respective category or grade.

As per the government, the scheme is optional and data is being maintained only for the employees who have opted for the post-retirement medical benefits scheme.

After almost 67 years, the Tata Group had finally won the bid to take back the reins of state-owned Air India in October. The government sold a 100 per cent stake in Air India, which had a total debt of Rs 61,562 crore as of August 31.

Talace Pvt Ltd of Tata Sons emerged as the winning bidder for Air India at Rs 18,000 crore. Around Rs 46,262 crore debt of the state-owned airline will be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Limited (AIAHL), while 15 per cent of the total debt of Rs 61,562 crore will be retained by Tatas. After its sale, the government will get around Rs 2,700 crore cash from Tatas, while Tatas will take over Rs 15,300 crore debt.

