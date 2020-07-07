Coronavirus: China suspends US-Bangla's Dhaka-Guangzhou route for a week

China's aviation regulator said on Monday it has suspended a US-Bangla Airlines route between Dhaka and Guangzhou for one week due to some passengers on a recent flight having tested positive for COVID-19.

The Civil Aviation Authority of China said in a statement that five passengers on a flight to Guangzhou, the capital of southeastern Guangdong province, tested positive for the coronavirus on June 28.

