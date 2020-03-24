Coronavirus update: Immigration check posts shut across country

Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered closure of Immigration Check Posts (ICPs) for passengers trying to enter India. This order is applicable on all 107 immigration check posts including all Airport ICPs, all Seaport ICPs, all Land Port ICPs, all Rail Port ICPs and River Port ICPs.

Vehicles carrying goods and essentials supplies have been kept out of the purview of this order. Staff members with such vehicles including crew, driver, cleaner, etc will have to undergo thorough screening when they enter the country.

Meanwhile, the government has suspended all commercial flights with effect from March 24 midnight. According to the Civil Aviation Ministry, no domestic commercial flights will be allowed to operate in India from March 25. This restriction, just like the Immigration Check Posts restriction, isn't applicable to cargo flights.

Aviation regulator DGCA also came out with a primer of measures for airlines and airports on social distancing on Monday. These measures include enduring adequate space between passengers in boarding lines and leaving one seat vacant between two passengers.

