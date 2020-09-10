scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

COVID-19 impact: Singapore Airlines to fire 4,300 employees

The airline said after taking into account a recruitment freeze, natural attrition and voluntary departure schemes, the potential number of staff affected would be reduced to around 2,400 in Singapore and overseas stations

Singapore Airlines would let og of 20% of its workforce Singapore Airlines would let og of 20% of its workforce

Singapore Airlines Ltd said on Thursday it would cut 4,300 positions, or around 20% of its staff, due to the debilitating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand.

The airline said after taking into account a recruitment freeze, natural attrition and voluntary departure schemes, the potential number of staff affected would be reduced to around 2,400 in Singapore and overseas stations. (Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Alex Richardson).

Also Read: Centre's policies caused loss of crores of jobs, historic GDP fall: Rahul Gandhi

Also Read:RIL share hits all-time high, market cap above Rs 14 lakh cr for second day

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos