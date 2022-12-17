Delhi airport chaos: VIP lounge demolished, more X-Ray screening systems & ATRs among measures to decongest

Authorities at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have implemented a number of new measures in response to passenger complaints about overcrowding and congestion. The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) developed a four-point action plan that will be implemented as immediate corrective measures.



The VIP lounge was demolished to make more room for passenger entry into the security check-in area as part of efforts to control the crowds at Terminal 3 of the airport. The Aviation Ministry's four-point action plan included increasing the number of X-Ray screening systems from 14 to 18. This will guarantee that passengers won't have to wait in lengthy lines to check in their bags.



The number of Automatic Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRs), which was previously 13 to 17, was increased to 17. This was done in order to reduce lengthy lines at the baggage check-in counter. This eliminates the need for any human assistance and makes it simpler for travellers to grab trays for their luggage.



As complaints of overcrowding increase, GMR Group Managing Director K Narayana Rao predicted that by the end of December, the congestion at Delhi airport will decrease.



When asked why the airport had recently become overcrowded, Rao stated, “Compared to pre-Covid times and now, per aircraft, passenger load factor has gone up, and the number of bags has also gone up (sic). We are addressing that.”



On December 12, Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also paid a surprise visit to the airport, where he spoke with all the relevant parties and gave instructions for changes.

The implementation of digital display boards showing wait times at each entry gate, the hiring of ushers and crowd controllers to direct flyers, and an increase in staffing at the security checkpoints are some of the new measures.

This comes after numerous travellers complained on social media about long waiting hours and some even posted images of long queues at Terminal 3 (T3) of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

