Delhi airport launches beta version of ‘DIGI YATRA’ app for Android users; details here  

Delhi airport has launched beta version of the ‘DIGI YATRA’ app for Android platform. The DIGI YATRA app is aimed at making travelling at airports paperless and contactless. The app will provide travellers with a biometric-enabled seamless travel experience based on facial recognition technology, as per Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

The app will use facial features to establish a traveller’s identity, which will be linked to the boarding pass. It also provides for decentralised mobile wallet-based identity management platform which is cost effective and addresses privacy/data protection issues in implementation of Digi Yatra.

The app has been rolled out under the Digi Yatra Central Ecosystem (DYCE), formed by the Digi Yatra Foundation (DYF) set up as a JV in 2019. DYF’s shareholders are Airports Authority of India (AAI) and airports including BIAL, DIAL, GHIAL, MIAL and CIAL. While the five airports hold 74 per cent share in DYF, AAI holds 26 per cent share in DYF.

A civil aviation ministry statement read, “The joint venture will conduct regular audits, of various complainers and guidelines (including guidelines on security, image quality, data privacy) defined by the Digi Yatra guidelines for the local Airport Biometric Boarding Systems (BBS).”

Besides the Delhi airport, the DIGI YATRA project will also be rolled out at Pune, Vijayawada, Kolkata and Hyderabad airports by March 2023. The project has also been rolled out at Varanasi and Bengaluru airports as part of its first phase. Airports Authority of India (AAI) will identify more airports to implement the system in a phased manner.