DGCA imposes Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for tail strikes during landing

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday imposed a fine of Rs 30 lakh on IndiGo for four tail strikes within a span of six months this year. The regulator said that it carried out investigations where it found certain deficiencies in the airline’s documentation pertaining to operations, training and engineering procedures.

“Indigo Airlines experienced four tail strike incidents on A321 aircraft within a span of six months in the year 2023. DGCA carried out a special audit of M/s Indigo airlines, and reviewed their documentation and procedure on operations, training, engineering and FDM programme. During the special audit, certain systemic deficiencies were observed in M/s Indigo Airlines documentation pertaining to operations/training procedures and engineering procedures,” it said.

The regulator issued a show cause notice to the airline directing them to submit a reply within the stipulated time period. Upon review of the reply, the DGCA found them not satisfactory.

“Subsequently, DGCA has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh on M/s Indigo Airlines and also directed them to amend their documents and procedures in line with DGCA requirements and OEM guidelines,” it said.

Separately, the regulator suspended the licences of the pilot and the co-pilot of the IndiGo flight from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad that experienced a tail strike. The regulator said that the pilots violated aviation requirements and SOPs.

The regulator had grounded the pilots swiftly after the incident and initiated an investigation. DGCA said that they found out that the crew carried out the landing in deviation from established norms, following which the licence of the pilot-in-command was suspended for three months and of the co-pilot for a month.

A tail strike occurs when the tail of an aeroplane strikes or comes in contact with the runway either during take-off or landing.

IndiGo said it wants to assure its customers "that the airline has zero tolerance to any safety compromise" and that it will respond to DGCA order "in due time".

"Post DGCA special audit in June 2023 in the areas of documentation and procedure on operations, training, and FDM programme; IndiGo was issued a show cause notice on 03 July 2023 giving 15 days to respond. The DGCA audit was presumably conducted in view of four tail strike incidents involving A321 aircraft in the past six months. IndiGo responded to the DGCA show cause notice on 19 July 2023 indicating that there is no violation of procedures laid down by OEM and approved in the regulatory manuals.

"However, DGCA after review of IndiGo’s show cause notice has imposed a financial penalty of Rs 30 lakh on 28 July 2023. IndiGo has been given one month time to possibly appeal against the order. IndiGo is examining the DGCA order and shall respond to the DGCA order in due time. IndiGo would like to assure its customers that the airline has zero tolerance to any safety compromise," said the airline.

