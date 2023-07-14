'To our most favourite Shark on board...': Anupam Mittal impressed with sweet note from IndiGo crew

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com and judge on the popular television series Shark Tank India, recently received a heartwarming note from the crew of an IndiGo flight.

On July 14, while travelling with his family, Mittal was pleasantly surprised by a sweet note from the IndiGo flight crew. The note, which read “most favourite Shark on board”, expressed the crew's pleasure at having him onboard and their hope to see him again.

Touched by this gesture, Mittal took to Twitter to share the note and express his gratitude towards the flight attendants. “It was our pleasure to have you on board IndiGo flight today. Thank you so much. Hope to see you all again. Best wishes,” the note read.

While sharing the note, Mittal wrote, “To my most fav flight attendants, thanks for this. @IndiGo6E this is one thing you’ve gotten absolutely right – your people. Pakkad ke rakho.”

To my most fav flight attendants, thanks for the 💜 … @IndiGo6E this is one thing you’ve gotten absolutely right - your people. Pakkad ke rakho 🤗 pic.twitter.com/cHG2bZWFRi — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) July 14, 2023

This recent incident on the IndiGo flight is a testament to Mittal's popularity and the respect he commands in the business world. It's a sweet reminder that success is not just about financial gains, but also about touching lives and making a difference.

Meanwhile, on GST Council's decision to impose a 28 per cent tax on full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse racing, Shaadi.com founder and Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal said that entrepreneurs should now build rockets rather gaming companies, or move to tomatoes from cryptocurrencies.

Also Read: ISRO Chandrayaan-3 launch: LVM3 lifts off successfully, expected to reach Moon on August 23