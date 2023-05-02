DGCA issues show cause notice to Go First for no prior intimation of flight cancellations

Aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday issued show cause notice to Go First after the airline decided to cancel flights for two days.

DGCA issued the notice for no prior intimation over cancellation of flights for May 3, 4.

Wadia group-owned Go First will temporarily suspend flights on May 3 and 4 amid severe fund crunch, the airline's chief Kaushik Khona said on Tuesday.

The budget carrier has also filed an application for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi.

