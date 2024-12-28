DGCA suspends two Akasa Air executives for training lapses

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered a six-month suspension for the director of operations and the director of training at Akasa Air due to alleged deficiencies in pilot training protocols. The family of the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala partially owns the airline.

The DGCA issued separate orders on December 27, citing that the two senior executives failed to ensure compliance with civil aviation regulations. The decision follows unsatisfactory responses to show-cause notices issued to both executives on October 15 and October 30.

In its findings, the DGCA noted significant issues uncovered during a regulatory audit on October 7, 2024, at Akasa Air's Mumbai facility. It was revealed that Required Navigation Performance (RNP) training for approaches was conducted using simulators that had not been qualified for such training, contravening specified regulations.

The DGCA emphasized that the directors failed to adequately train personnel and noted that repeated violations were found in their training procedures. The order also urged Akasa Air to nominate suitable candidates to fill the suspended positions.

In response to the suspension, Akasa Air stated, "We have received an order from the DGCA dated December 27, 2024. We will continue to work with the DGCA and comply accordingly. Safety is of utmost importance, and we continuously strive to pursue the highest standards of safety."

The DGCA had earlier imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Akasa Air for denying boarding to seven passengers and failing to provide the necessary compensation on September 6. This incident occurred during a Bengaluru-Pune flight.

In response to the DGCA's order dated December 24, 2024, a spokesperson for Akasa Air stated that they are cooperating with the regulator to address the issue and improve their protocols.

The flight was delayed due to foreign object damage, leading to the grounding of the aircraft. A replacement plane with nine inoperable seats was provided, resulting in seven passengers being unable to board. Although an alternative flight was arranged, the affected passengers were not offered compensation, which was deemed a violation of the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) Section-3, Series M, Part IV by the DGCA.

The recent incident has contributed to the growing scrutiny that Akasa is facing from the aviation regulator. Last week, the airline was notified of errors in aircraft maintenance and certification, as well as being issued a show cause notice for not updating its operations manual promptly.